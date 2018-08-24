REPEAT - Media Advisory: BRP to Present its Second-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2019

VALCOURT, Quebec, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) will hold its second-quarter FY2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 9 a.m.(ET). José Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sébastien Martel, chief financial officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts on a conference call.

The press release will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Thursday, August 30, at approximately 6 a.m. (ET).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone 514-392-0235 or

800-564-3880 (toll-free in North America)

Event code 4291408

Click here for international dial-in numbers Webcast Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am onand off-road vehicles, Alumacraft boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,000 driven, resourceful people. www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Alumacraft, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Catherine Moreau

Senior Advisor, Media Relations

514.231.2118

catherine.moreau@brp.com