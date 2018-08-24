Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of the company's common stock, payable on October 25, 2018, to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors specific to the Company and to the credit market generally. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company's reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

About Wabash National Corporation

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Garsite, Progress Tank, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .

