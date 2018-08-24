DASAN Zhone Solutions to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI, Company", )), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



DASAN Zhone Solutions' management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 12:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

