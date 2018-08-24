Ascendant Resources Secures $5 Million Revolving Credit Facility

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND) (OTCQX:ASDRF, FRA: 2D9)) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, American Pacific Honduras S.A. de C.V ("AMPAC") closed a US$5 million short-term revolving credit facility (the "credit facility") with Banco Financiera Comercial Hondurena S.A. ("Ficohsa") based out of Tegucigalpa, Honduras.



The credit facility has a 12-month term from the closing date, bears interest at a rate of 8-13%, depending on currency drawn down, and is renewable on an annual basis. The facility will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The credit facility is secured by a pledge of the Company's real estate assets at the port of Puerto Cortés, Honduras as well as a corporate guarantee.

"This facility strongly supports Ascendant's liquidity and greatly eases cash management and inventory control for the Company." Stated Chris Buncic, President & CEO of Ascendant. He continued, "We look forward to a strong and fruitful relationship with our friends at Ficohsa as we continue to grow our operations."

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned El Mochito Zinc-Lead-Silver Mine in north-western Honduras, which has been in production since 1948. After acquiring the mine in December 2016, Ascendant implemented a rigorous optimization program aimed at restoring the historic potential of the El Mochito mine. In 2017, the Company successfully completed the operational turnaround with sustained production reaching record levels and profitability restored. The Company remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive robust free cash flow in 2018 and beyond. Ascendant is also focused on expanding and upgrading known resources through extensive exploration work for near-term growth. With a significant land package of 11,000 hectares and an abundance of historical data there are several regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further Mineral Resource growth. The Company is also engaged in the evaluation of producing and development stage Mineral Resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

