WISeKey ISTANA Securing Connected Cars against cyber-attacks already deployed with several leading EU Manufacturers and Set to Entry the Chinese Market in Q4 2018

The Secure Connected Cars sector is already contributing WISeKey revenue of USD 30 Million over the next 5 years in Europe and will increase further as WISeKey expands to Chinese Connected Car Brands.

WISeKey ISTANA PKI platform allows smart car manufactures to validate the authenticity of different vehicle components

Securely interact with a car's smart features using smartphones and other devices

Provides physical isolation and encryption to route data between connected cars data-sharing functional domains

WISeKey's ISTANA is being deployed with several leading European automobile manufacturer, cementing its role in the Connected Car sector.

This sector is already contributing revenue of CHF 30 Million over the next 5 years.

New Revenue Segment for WISeKey as ISTANA allows the monetization of data of in-car technology enablers such as sensors, high-performance computing, in-car HMI, car OS, connectivity, data storage, and location/navigation hardware.

ZUG, GENEVA 24 August 2018, Switzerland - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) ((SIX: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT solutions company, today reports continue strong revenue development of its advanced ISTANA PKI platform specifically tailored to the needs of Connected Cars.

The WISeKey ISTANA PKI platform allows connected cars manufactures to validate the authenticity of different vehicle components. Certificate-based security also protects onboard communication between vehicle components and enables secure over-the-air software updates. Additionally, authentication certificates can be used by employees, dealers and suppliers to access car components to diagnose mechanical/technical issues and update software, from any location. Finally, the ISTANA PKI platform allows users to securely interact with a car's smart features using smartphones and other devices and secures Car connectivity that will allow for new functionalities and features to be offered to drivers and passengers and will support the effectiveness of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



During 2018, WISeKey has been developing its revenue pipeline identifying and developing solutions with several connected cars, industry automation and manufacturing companies and its ISTANA PKI platform is already active in several large-scale projects. Agreements include the integration of WISeKey IoT and PKI with the manufacturer's connected car solutions allowing them to authenticate legitimate car components and also enable owners to securely interact with the car's smart features.

The increasing variety of uses case that make ISTANA a leading product in the market include;

Provide highly secured sensors using secure elements, storing keys and Istana PKI issued certificates for mutual authentication, data integrity and confidentiality.

Enabling strong authentication for mechanics or engineers for diagnosing or flashing electronic control units storing keys on secure elements.

Travel calmly and being assured your smart home is accessible only using cyber security services by WISeKey via your car entertainment system.

Protect personal data GDPR compliant on devices using secure elements, public key certificates and Root of Trust.

Virtually all new cars on the market today include electronic technologies that could pose vulnerabilities to hacking or privacy intrusions if data security is not addressed. Embedded WISeKey hardware security in the car protects the "identity" of each device, prevents unauthorized tampering, and protects the privacy and security of the vast amount of data these devices generate. BI Intelligence expects 94 million connected cars to be sold in 2021 (with 82% to be connected cars), representing a compound annual growth rate of 35% from 21 million connected cars sold in 2016.



Using ISTANA security Connected Cars can share car data totally secured and enable real-time emergency calls, immediate information that facilitates rescue services, and road hazard warnings that allow drivers to be informed and respond quickly. When it comes to convenience, car data can reduce breakdown risk/ downtime with predictive maintenance, concierge services can make light work of routine tasks (such as car washing and refueling) and connected infotainment can provide easy to-access entertainment.

Roman Brunner Chief Revenue Officer WISeKey said, "We are encouraged to witness strong interest for ISTANA for the connected car industry now also ranging across all related industry sectors. WISeKey's integrated Sales approach for IoT in particular opens up more opportunities out of our existing client base from Semiconductor as well as Trust Services. Provided as software or a managed service, ISTANA PKI offers a platform that meets the highest standards needed to issue, manage and validate digital credentials for IoT, and is scalable to support environments with hundreds of millions of devices by leveraging WISeKey's RoT strategy."

"As cars continue to evolve, essentially becoming motorized computers, they are vulnerable to the very same threats and attacks as home computers, laptops and smartphones. Unless appropriate cybersecurity measures are implemented, hackers can remotely access the vehicle's computer system, manipulate the brakes, engine, and transmission. Our technology is designed to help verify legitimate car systems, protect the data they create and avoid malicious hacking," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

# # #

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystem. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.



Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd



Company Contact: Carlos Moreira



Chairman & CEO



Tel: +41 22 594 3000



info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)



Contact: Lena Cati



The Equity Group Inc.



Tel: +1 212 836-9611



lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.