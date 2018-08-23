Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC, the "Company")) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "MFAC.U" beginning tomorrow, August 24, 2018. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "MFAC," and "MFAC.W," respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on August 28, 2018 subject to customary closing conditions.

Chardan is acting as sole book running manager in the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as lead manager and Northland Capital Markets and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers in the offering.

About Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.



Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but it intends to focus on companies in the financial technology or financial services industries.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 23, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, Suite 1600, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

A.J. Dunklau

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

(212) 235-0438