MB Financial, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc., (NASDAQ:MBFI) today announced it expects to release its third quarter 2018 earnings at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. In light of the pending merger with Fifth Third Bancorp, the Company will not be hosting an earnings call.



The earnings release will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website, https://www.sec.gov/, as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be furnished by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 8-K will also post to the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.mbfinancial.com/sec-filings.

MBFI is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients' success.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Information at MB Financial, Inc. contact:

Berry Allen – Investor Relations

E-Mail: beallen@mbfinancial.com