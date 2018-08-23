PayVida Brings on Arthur Griffiths as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayVida Solutions Inc. ("PayVida" or the "Company") - a Vancouver based global payment processor and card issuer, is pleased to announce that Vancouver business legend, Arthur Griffiths, is joining the Company's development team as a Strategic Advisor.



In his early 20s, Griffiths began working in the Vancouver Canucks' front office. When his father and Canucks owner Frank Griffiths passed away in 1994, Arthur took the helm and spear-headed the construction of the Canucks' new $165 million arena - built with zero public funding.

By 1995, Griffiths owned an NHL team, an NBA team and a new building. He proved to have an eagle eye for executive talent. Griffiths' executive team included Tod Leiweke (former COO of the NFL) and Tom Anselmi (former COO of Maple Leaf Sports).

Griffiths also worked closely with Canucks coach and GM Pat Quinn, who brought in hockey icons Trevor Linden and Pavel Bure. Quinn won the Coach of The Year Award after the 1991-92 season. Two years later Quinn guided the Canucks to within one victory of the Stanley Cup.

Mr. Griffiths chaired the successful Vancouver 2010 Olympic bid society. The winter Olympic Games brought 650,000 visitors to BC, injecting $2.3 billion into the local economy.

"The addition of Mr. Griffiths as an adviser to PayVida is a personal honour, because I grew up watching his achievements both for our city and in business," stated Robert Ronning, Founder at PayVida. "From owning the Canucks, bringing the NBA to Canada, being the Chairman of the winning Vancouver 2010 Olympic bid society, Arthur's resume is virtually unmatched."

Mr. Griffiths is currently an Executive Strategic Advisor at Renaissance Mergers and Acquisitions, a Vancouver-based company that structures acquisition and ownership arrangements.

"I met the PayVida team and literally in the first meeting I said, ‘I'm in,'" stated Griffiths. "My primary role at PayVida will be introductions to the financial community. The near-term objective is to gain customers."

Mr. Griffiths is also the recipient of the W.A.C. Bennett Award, the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame's most prestigious honour.

"To have Arthur on speed dial, to be available for special meetings or just to bounce ideas off gives all of us at PayVida an extraordinary advantage," confirmed Ronning.

PayVida's innovative technology is designed with flexibility in mind, and allows users to turn their computers into payment processing terminals with its web-based payment processing software and simple invoicing system that automates payment collection and processing. At PayVida, innovation is founded on the core belief that getting paid should be the easiest part of running a business, not the hardest.

About PayVida Solutions Inc.

PayVida Solutions Inc. is a global payment processing company that is revolutionizing the way commerce happens all around the world.

PayVida's proprietary payment platform allows business owners to sign up and have activated smart terminals within minutes. A true Omni-Channel provider, PayVida integrates seamlessly with leading point-of-sales systems, online and mobile payment solutions. It is also the first company to offer same-day funding to their merchants.

At PayVida, technology drives business.

