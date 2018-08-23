Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:

Citi Global Technology Conference
Thursday, Sept. 6, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA's presentation at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

Keep Current on NVIDIA
Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.  

For further information, contact:  
Simona Jankowski    Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation  NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com  rsherbin@nvidia.com 

© 2018 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga