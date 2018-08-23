Justin Herman joins Board of Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

WEST BEND, Wis., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:WBBW) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the size of the Board at its July 2018 meeting. At that meeting, the Board also approved the addition of Justin Herman to the Board of Directors of the Company and its subsidiary, Westbury Bank. Mr. Herman will join the director class of 2019 and stand for election at the Company's next annual meeting.



Mr. Herman is currently employed by Fidelity National Information Services ("FIS"), a global provider of financial services technology and outsourcing services. He has more than 18 years of experience in technical analysis and has played key roles in migrations and upgrades at FIS. His experience at FIS has provided him a solid understanding of financial operations, product life cycles, banking solutions, open systems and database management. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer End User Technologies from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through eight full service branches and a loan production office. Westbury Bank provides deposit and loan products to individuals, professionals and businesses in the communities it serves.

