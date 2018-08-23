Dinocrates Welcomes New Executive Vice President for Federal Business Development

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates today announced it has hired Dottie Romo as the company's new executive vice president for federal business development. The company has further expanded its management team as a result of continuing rapid growth providing strategy and technology advisory services throughout the private and public sectors.



"Dottie is an innovative leader in the federal marketplace and we're proud to have her lead all of Dinocrates' federal growth efforts as we continue to expand our advisory services and operations at an unprecedented rate," said Tom Prokop, Dinocrates' CEO. "Her proven skills and experience as a federal government contract officer and business developer will help drive revenue growth and profitability in alignment with our strategic objectives, while always ensuring Dinocrates successfully exceeds the needs of end users and government partners."

Romo will drive Dinocrates federal strategic planning, identification, capture & proposal management and customer relations. She is dedicated to working with the federal government to drive innovative solutions that will help the government become more efficient, effective, agile, and transparent.

Romo has a proven record of helping her clients achieve their mission objectives through developing business relationships that bring industry partners together to achieve federal goals. She strategically addresses business challenges by working side by side with her clients to clearly identify pain points and develop strategies, create policies, procedures, and streamlined approaches to successfully improve business operations, recognize and capture savings, develop strong negotiation strategies, and reduce risk.

Prior to joining Dinocrates, Romo served as a director at ASI Government, CEO of KD8 Consulting Services, LLC, senior acquisition consultant at ADAR, Incorporated, a senior acquisition manager at Government Contracting Solutions, and a Contracts Officer for the United States Coast Guard. Romo is also founder of Brighter Tomorrows, LLC, a non-profit organization that raises money for anti-bullying initiatives, school supplies, sports equipment and other resources and tools to help build a better and brighter future for children.

Romo earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in business, both from Trident University International (TUI). She also received her FAC-C Level III certification in Government Contracting from the Federal Acquisition Institute and her Project Management Professional certification (PMP) in project management from the Project Management Institute.

Dinocrates Group is a boutique strategy & technology advisory firm that is headquartered in Rockville, MD delivering services on a national scale and is successful through partnering with clients from the public and private sectors to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises.

