NeuroMetrix Announces Participation at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4 - 6th, 2018

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) today announced it will be a presenting company at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 4 - 6, 2018, at The St. Regis New York in New York City. Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.



The NeuroMetrix presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 4:40 PM Eastern time. A live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the corporate website, www.NeuroMetrix.com . This webcast will be archived after the live event.

About

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell®, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

