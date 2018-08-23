Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2018 12:30pm   Comments
Share:

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 2, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email:  ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga