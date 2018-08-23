CGS to Participate in and Sponsor Human Capital Institute Webcast: L&D's Role in the Experience Economy

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Human Capital Institute (HCI) webinar titled, " L&D's Role in the Experience Economy ," on Thursday, September 13, at 1 p.m. EDT. Doug Stephen, SVP of Learning, CGS, will be joined on the webinar panel by Jamie Hinely, Director of Global Learning Solutions, Valvoline, and Tara Hankinson, Head of Customer Experience, Hopsy.



In the CGS Annual Enterprise Learning Trends Report , findings reveal that 60 percent of L&D decision makers rank customer support, loyalty and satisfaction among their Top three priorities. Customer satisfaction has a proven positive effect on company performance, and customer experience (CX) affects vendor trust.

HCI's "L&D's Role in the Experience Economy" webcast, which is sponsored by CGS, brings together industry leaders to share examples of how L&D teams can align knowledge delivery to a workforce of digital natives. The panel discussion will include tips to integrate CX, UX and design thinking best practices into everyday work to create richer, more rewarding learning experiences; and panelists will provide advice on the best methods for developing customer-centric behaviors and mindsets in employees.

"Customer experience has never been more aligned to customer satisfaction and retention than it is today. This new ‘experience economy' crystalizes the importance of L&D professionals' focus on providing learning programs that address generational expectations," said Stephen. "I look forward to sharing the latest trends and our experience in how L&D can align delivery of knowledge to digitally native learners."

CGS's Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world's most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions that are essential to scaling their people, processes and performance. CGS's custom professional development solutions range from interactive game-based eLearning to transformational technology rollouts. Each solution is designed to keep clients' employee-related business fundamentals strong in today's ever-changing corporate environment.

For additional information, or to register, visit: http://www.hci.org/lib/lds-role-experience-economy

