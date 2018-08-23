Summit Semiconductor to Participate at the 7th Annual Gateway Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Semiconductor (NASDAQ:WISA), a technology company that delivers the wireless immersive sound experience with the WiSA™ (Wireless Speaker and Audio) interoperability standard, will meet with investors at the 7th Annual Gateway Conference on Wednesday, September 5th at the Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco.

President and CEO Brett Moyer is scheduled to present at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on the company's website at www.summitwireless.com . In addition, a replay will be available for a period of 90 days thereafter.

About Summit Semiconductor

Summit Semiconductor sells audio semiconductor chips, modules and licensable IP to enable the WiSA™ (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association interoperability standards that deliver immersive wireless sound. The company's patented technology creates "Picture Perfect Sound" for action TV and movies, live sports, Esports, and gaming and delivers a home theater experience that is easy to set-up, portable, and low-cost. Founded in 2010, Summit has offices in San Jose, CA and Beaverton, OR, as well as employees in Japan and Taiwan and representatives in China and the Republic of Korea. For more information, please visit www.summitwireless.com .

About Wireless Speaker and Audio (WiSA) Association

Wireless Speaker and Audio (WiSA) Association is dedicated to bringing wireless immersive sound - high resolution, wireless, multi-channel audio products - to the home theater market by building an interoperability standard with consumer electronics brands and ODMs for the consumer. WiSA eliminates the complicated set-up and wiring of traditional audio systems by utilizing cutting-edge wireless technology to create powerful and reliable audio systems that boast uninterrupted listening. WiSA's interoperability testing means that users can feel confident that all WiSA certified components from all brands will work perfectly together. WiSA also ensures multichannel transmission of low-latency, high-definition audio, dramatically increasing the enjoyment of gaming, movies, TV and music. For more information about the WiSA Association, please visit www.wisaassociation.org .

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference, which brings together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features more than 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com.

