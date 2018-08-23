WNBA President Lisa Borders to Deliver Keynote Address at Global Gaming Women's Learning Series at G2E 2018

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WNBA President Lisa Borders will deliver the keynote address to kick off Global Gaming Women's Educational Track during G2E 2018. Borders will speak to attendees on Monday, October 8 at 9:00 a.m. at Sands Expo & Convention Center.



"We are thrilled and honored to have Lisa Borders open Global Gaming Women's Educational Track at G2E 2018. Her lifelong commitment to women, to excellence, and to community have set a high bar for each of us to aspire to, making her the perfect person to deliver the keynote address at this exciting time in our industry's history," said GGW Chair & President Phyllis Gilland.

"With the business of sports and gaming intersecting like never before, there couldn't be a better time to hear from a leader like Lisa Borders," said American Gaming Association SVP of Public Affairs Sara Slane. "The American Gaming Association is grateful for the Global Gaming Women's continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of the women in the gaming industry, and we're looking forward to this great event."

Borders has nearly 30 years of experience in operations, marketing, government relations and public service. As President of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Borders is responsible for setting the vision for the WNBA and overseeing the league's day-to-day business and basketball operations.

Borders was instrumental in bringing the WNBA to Atlanta in 2008, when she served as Vice Mayor of Atlanta and President of the City Council. In her first year as president, the WNBA scored its highest attendance in five years and included record marks for digital, social media and retail.

She has worked and delivered results in all three sectors: public, private and non-profit. Prior to joining the WNBA, she served as Vice President, Global Community Affairs at The Coca-Cola Company and Chair of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Borders' work in the community has focused primarily on family issues in the areas of education, healthcare and housing, including serving on the Advisory Board for the ANA's #SeeHer initiative, ensuring the positive portrayal of women and girls in media. She also supports the #SheIS movement, along with commissioners of several women's professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. As a co-founder of No Labels, Borders remains deeply engaged with public policy.

She has received numerous honors and consistent recognition for her corporate and civic work, including being named to Forbes.com's 2018 list of The Most Powerful Women In U.S. Sports.

GGW's G2E Educational Track has been carefully designed to perfectly balance both education and mentorship and will feature a series of seminars led by industry experts. Men and women are welcome to attend. More information is available at globalgamingwomen.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2129bb7a-c9e1-4d35-a54c-9ae5fd09a1f6

Contact: Felicia Gassen Association Director, Global Gaming Women info@globalgamingwomen.org 702-492-5320