Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call
MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, September 6, 2018, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2018 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.
|Q3'2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|Date
|:
|Thursday, September 6, 2018
|Time
|:
|4:15 p.m.
|Dial-in numbers
|:
|1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471
|Live audio webcast
|:
|www.tc.tc/investors
|CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
|Availability dates
|:
|September 6 (7:15 p.m.) to September 14 (11:59 p.m.)
|Access telephone numbers
|:
|1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367
|Access code
|:
|5699957
The following is the conference call calendar for the 2018 fiscal year, for your information:
|2018 CALENDAR
|4th quarter
|:
|Thursday, December 13
Shirley Chenny
Advisor, Investor Relations
Telephone: 514 954-4000
shirley.chenny@tc.tc