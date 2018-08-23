Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2018 11:00am   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, September 6, 2018, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2018 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website. 

Q3'2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
Date   :   Thursday, September 6, 2018
Time   :   4:15 p.m.
Dial-in numbers   :   1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471
Live audio webcast   :   www.tc.tc/investors
         
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates   :   September 6 (7:15 p.m.) to September 14 (11:59 p.m.)
Access telephone numbers   :   1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367 
Access code   :   5699957

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2018 fiscal year, for your information:

2018 CALENDAR
4th quarter                              :   Thursday, December 13

Shirley Chenny
Advisor, Investor Relations
Telephone: 514 954-4000
shirley.chenny@tc.tc                                                            

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga