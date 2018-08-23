Media Advisory: Canada Company Scholarships to be Presented Friday, August 24th

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based charity, Canada Company is hosting the 11th Annual Canada Company Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Friday, August 24th.



Canada Company Scholarships are awarded annually as a tribute to fallen Canadian Forces personnel to support the post-secondary education of their children. Each recipient is eligible to receive up to $4,000 per year for up to four years to help defray the costs of their post-secondary education.

Since the Scholarship was established in 2007, Canada Company has awarded $504,000 – another $48,000 will be awarded on Friday – and 47 young people have benefited from the program.

Event Details:

11th Annual Canada Company Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

First Canadian Place

100 King Street West, Toronto (Street Level, BMO Lobby Area)

There is an opportunity to interview Canada Company founder Blake Goldring as well as 2018 scholarship recipients.

Recipients are from communities across Canada, including: Quebec City, Quebec, Ottawa, Ontario, Kingston, Ontario, Courtice, Ontario and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Quote from Blake Goldring

Canada Company Founder

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AGF Management Limited

"The Canada Company Scholarship Fund was created to recognize the selfless sacrifice that Canada's brave military personnel make in the service of our country and in tribute to the children they have left behind," said Canada Company Founder, Blake Goldring. "We are committed to ensuring that those who serve in the Canadian Armed Forces and Reserves and their families receive the widest support, recognition and care they deserve. "

About Canada Company

Canada Company is a charitable, non-partisan organization that serves to build the bridge between business and community leaders and the Canadian Military. Our goal is to ensure that the men and women in our Canadian Armed Forces receive the widest support, care and recognition that they deserve. Canada Company was founded in 2006 by Canadian businessman Blake Goldring M.S.M., CD., CFA. To learn more visit: www.CanadaCompany.ca

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

amanda.marchment@agf.com

416-865-4160