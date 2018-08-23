Edmentum Welcomes Chris Cerf to Board of Directors

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry Leader Brings Decades of Leadership Experience to Edmentum

Minneapolis, MN, August 23, 2018 - Edmentum ( edmentum.com ), a global leader and the original pioneer in online teaching and learning programs, announced the appointment of Chris Cerf to its Board of Directors. Chris brings impressive experience in education technology and policy leadership to the board's distinguished group of educators and industry leaders at a time of growth for Edmentum.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to the Board of Directors," said Jamie Candee, President and CEO of Edmentum. "He brings decades of experience in finding innovative solutions to pressing issues in education. He's a nationally respected leader in both the public and private sector who will help guide Edmentum in this new period of growth."

"Chris' extensive background in education and policy leadership, proven track record of success leading high-growth education companies, and strategic vision are invaluable additions to the Edmentum Board of Directors as we enter a new chapter of innovation and growth for Edmentum," said Raj Vig, Director of Edmentum and Managing Director at Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Most recently, Chris served as Superintendent of Newark Public Schools, bringing his expertise in comprehensive school system reform strategies to a district with historical shortfalls in student achievement. His leadership in the public sector also includes serving as New Jersey's Commissioner of Education, Deputy Chancellor of the NYC Department of Education, Associate Counsel to President Bill Clinton, and Law Clerk to Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Chris holds a law degree from Columbia Law School and a B.A. from Amherst College.

Chris also served as CEO of Amplify Insight, an education technology company that supports over 3 million students, and as President and COO of Edison Schools, Inc., the nation's largest private-sector manager of public schools.

Chris will continue his dedication to transformational, educator-centered innovation at Edmentum while serving on the Board of Directors. "Edmentum's programs are truly changing the education landscape, and I'm looking forward to joining their efforts to help teachers provide individualized learning for every student," Chris said.

Edmentum, Inc. is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum's powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Built on fifty years of experience in education, Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

