Navient Foundation donates to local library

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient Foundation, the company-sponsored philanthropic fund, announced a $10,000 contribution to support Osterhout Free Library's children literacy development programs. The company's foundation has supported the library and its initiatives since 2001.



"Good literacy habits start at a young age," said Christopher Kelly, director of development, Osterhout Free Library. "We appreciate the Navient Foundation's continued support over the years. Without the Foundation's support, the library would not be able to offer as many educational programs."

Contributions will help purchase books and literature materials to support special programs developed and implemented by the Youth Services Department.

The library offers residents including local Navient employees a plethora of literacy development programs for children. Programs include Mommy & Me, where mothers read to their child, as well as Read to a Dog, which helps children overcome reading and speech difficulties by reading to a canine companion.

"My wife and I have taken my daughters to many children programs at the library since they were toddlers," said Navient employee John Zemetro. "They always found the activities educational and entertaining. Now teenagers, they still enjoy reading and utilize the library for various school projects."

As part of the Luzerne County Library System, the historic library provides materials and services to 170,000 children and families a year, enabling them to obtain information free of charge for their personal, educational, recreational and professional needs.

Learn more about the Osterhout Free Library .

