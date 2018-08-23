Orgill Selects Unilog as Its Preferred eCommerce Partner

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog, a provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions, has announced a new partnership with Orgill, the world's largest independently owned hardlines distributor. Under the agreement, Orgill dealers will have shared access to both a new eCommerce website and product content subscription services.



Over the past two decades, Orgill has emerged as the fastest growing hardlines distributor in the world, with annual sales exceeding $2 billion. The company distributes hardware and home improvement products to more than 6,000 hardware, home improvement, and building material retailers representing 15,000 locations worldwide.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Unilog and our combined vision to provide a rich eCommerce solution integrated with our dealers' in-store systems, providing localized inventory and pricing," said Boyden Moore, Orgill GM of Retail. "This solution, combined with our unique shared data services model, provides an affordable, integrated omnichannel solution that will enable our independent, locally-branded dealers to build their brand online and compete more effectively. Unilog shares a passion with us to help independent small businesses be successful with their eCommerce strategy."

The first website to go live under this new partnership was Town & Country Hardware ( www.townandcountryhardware.com ). "I was amazed at how fast Unilog was able to deliver a completely new and fresh eCommerce site supporting more than 90,000 unique products," said Phillip Helms, Regional VP for CNRG. "The site is allowing us to serve our customers by listing what we have in-store, and what we can be ordered from our suppliers, with our local pricing and availability."

The partnership with Unilog will also allow Orgill to provide a new digital catalog of more than 150,000 items with enhanced descriptions and content. Dealers will be able to subscribe to this new digital content and display it on their website for informational purposes or for online sales.

"We're proud to have partnered with Orgill on this initiative," commented Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. "We believe our all-in-one solution is the perfect fit for Orgill's independent dealers who require a cloud-based eCommerce platform without the need for in-house technical expertise or additional staff to support the initiative. And our content services will address Orgill's desire for a more powerful digital catalog."

Like Orgill, Unilog has seen rapid company growth as of late. They increased software revenues by more than 38% in 2017.

Orgill dealers interested in more information can call or email Grant Morrow at: gmorrow@orgill.com , 800-347-2860 x6741.

This story appeared first in Hardware + Building Supply Dealer .