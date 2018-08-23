Renown HIV specialist Dr. Gary Blick Joins Immune Therapeutics Advisory Board

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE-- Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:IMUN) ("Immune Therapeutics", "IMUN" or the "Company"), a late stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, cancer and HIV/AIDS announced today that Gary Blick MD will be joining the Immune Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board.



"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Blick to our Scientific Advisory Board. His extensive experience as a treating HIV specialist and clinical researcher, along with his immense knowledge of HIV complications, immune dysfunction, regulatory procedures and drug development will greatly assist Immune Therapeutics in our path to FDA approval of LDN for HIV patients," stated Noreen Griffin, President and CEO of Immune Therapeutics, Inc.

Dr. Blick specializes in internal medicine, HIV and sexually transmitted diseases. He headed his private practice in Stanford Connecticut for over 30 years, treating HIV patients in the early days of the U.S. HIV epidemic. Dr. Blick is Founder of Health Care Advocates International and BEAT AIDS Project Zimbabwe where he serviced over 8600 patients. He received his Medical degree at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, performed his internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital and his residency at Yale University School of Medicine. He has authored over 40 publications and overseen numerous HIV clinical trials. Dr. Blick is a member of the HIV Medical Association, the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care and a Member and the American Academy of HIV Medicine.

"I am honored and very exciting to join Immune Therapeutics' SAB. I have followed the research on LDN from the early days of the HIV epidemic through its use on the African continent, having reviewed the scientific data on its use in Nigeria for presentation at the 2015 International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) held in Zimbabwe. As a unique immunomodulatory agent that is generally well-tolerated in all patient types, its potential benefits for people living with HIV/AIDS need to be fully explored, especially in those with gastrointestinal co-morbidities, such as Crohn's enterocolitis," stated Dr. Blick.

HIV-related gastrointestinal complications effect a substantial number of the 1.2 million Americans presently living with HIV. Medications for Crohn's disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, two of the leading G.I. complications, have significant potential adverse effects making them not optimal for HIV patients suffering from HIV and GI co-indications. Immune Therapeutics is focused on the study of LDN for this population.

"I look forward to working with Dr. Blick in our co- capacities of Immune Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board members. Dr. Blick's prestigious reputation in patient care and the study of HIV antiretroviral medications, makes him an excellent addition to the Board," stated Dr. Roscoe Moore, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board Member, Immune Therapeutics, and Former U.S. Assistant Surgeon General.

Data presented at AIDS 2018, and appearing in the June edition of HIV Plus Magazine, supports LDN as a potential treatment for HIV patients presenting significant GI co- morbidities such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly innovative immunotherapies. Immune Therapeutics is actively developing T-Activation immunotherapies to achieve immunomodulation in patients both human and pets with autoimmune and inflammatory disease, cancer and infectious diseases.

