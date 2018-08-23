Dstillery Board of Directors Names Michael Beebe as CEO

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Dstillery , the leading applied data science company serving the marketing & advertising industry, today announced that it has appointed Michael Beebe as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, he will oversee the company's strategy to leverage its core data science capabilities and audience creation infrastructure to grow its media activation business, and accelerate its emerging audience syndication and insights businesses.



"Together with Dstillery's Senior Leadership Team, Michael has overseen the development and execution of Dstillery's expanded strategic vision through a period of significant change," said Michael DiPiano , co-founder of NewSpring Capital and Chairman of Dstillery's board of directors. "He has demonstrated the skills and qualities that we believe are needed to lead Dstillery through the next stage of its growth."

Beebe brings strong financial and strategic acumen to Dstillery, as well as industry expertise in marketing & advertising, media and technology. He joined Dstillery in May, 2017 as Chief Financial Officer, and was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer in December 2017. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years in the investment management industry as an analyst and portfolio manager, where he developed a data-driven fundamental investment style and deep domain expertise in the technology and media industries. Beebe began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he spent eight years as an analyst covering the ad agency holding companies, in addition to other traditional and new media companies.

Under his leadership, Dstillery will continue to develop innovative solutions that leverage the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its clients with actionable insights. The company's full end-to-end suite of services can be accessed and activated directly or across a growing number of partners and channels. In the coming months, Dstillery will release an integrated platform that will empower brands, publishers, agencies and other partners to seamlessly create, discover, analyze and activate their audience segments.

"As an investor, I developed a deep appreciation for the value that high-fidelity data could bring to high-stakes decision making," said Beebe. "I joined Dstillery because it has a uniquely powerful foundation of rich, clean data and world-class data science that consistently drives strong business results for its clients. We do this every day by helping brands better understand who their consumers are, what motivates them, and how to find and reach more high-value customers. I am excited to lead this extraordinary team of data scientists, technologists and marketing professionals during this moment of extreme opportunity."

About Dstillery

Dstillery is the marketing & advertising industry's leading applied data science company, helping Fortune 500 companies and brands unlock their growth potential by finding and targeting their highest value prospective customers.

Since 2008, Dstillery's team of data scientists and engineers has earned the industry's top distinctions for brand safety, machine learning innovation and high performance media activation. We deliver actionable consumer insights from our reference data set of over 300 million anonymous US online and offline behavioral profiles that are updated on a daily basis, driving the full spectrum of marketing research and media business objectives. That's why marquee brands in Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech use Dstillery's platform to access insights, data and activation solutions to create more meaningful consumer touch points across multiple channels.

