Famed Physicist and Co-Founder of String Field Theory Dr. Michio Kaku Named HPU's 2019 Commencement Speaker

High Point, NC, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018 – Dr. Michio Kaku, theoretical physicist, co-founder of String Field Theory, bestselling author, renowned futurist and popularizer of science, will deliver High Point University's Commencement address on May 11.

"Dr. Kaku's dedication to scientific discovery and ability to communicate those discoveries with a wide array of audiences makes him an extraordinary innovator who will inspire our students and their families," says Dr. Nido Qubein, HPU president.

While Commencement is a private event for HPU graduates and their family members, it will be streamed live online at www.highpoint.edu/live.

Kaku becomes part of an extraordinary lineup of HPU Commencement Speakers, including Josh Groban, internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and actor; Wolf Blitzer, CNN's lead political anchor and anchor of "The Situation Room"; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Gen. Colin Powell, former Secretary of State, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and national security advisor; former First Lady Laura Bush; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple; Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor; Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan; NASA Astronaut Dr. Buzz Aldrin; and Muhtar Kent, CEO of the Coca-Cola Company.

About Dr. Michio Kaku:

As co-founder of String Field Theory, Kaku carries on Albert Einstein's quest to unite the four fundamental forces of nature into a single grand unified theory of everything. He has gained popularity in mainstream media due to his knowledge and his accessible approach to presenting complex subjects in science. While his technical writings are confined to theoretical physics, his public speaking and media appearances cover a broad range of topics, from the Kardashev scale to subjects such as wormholes and time travel.

Kaku has starred in a myriad of science programming for television including Discovery, Science Channel, BBC, ABC and History Channel. He is also a news contributor to CBS: This Morning and is a regular guest on news programs around the world including CBS, Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC, and CNN. He has made guest appearances on all major talk shows including The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan on TBS and others.

Kaku has written four New York Times best sellers: Physics of the Impossible (2008), Physics of the Future (2011), The Future of the Mind (2014), and The Future of Humanity (2018). He has also been a featured columnist for top popular science publications such as Popular Mechanics, Discover, COSMOS, WIRED, New Scientist, Newsweek and many others.

