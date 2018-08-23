AssistRx Supports Company Growth with Appointment of Executive Vice President, Data Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx (ARx), the leading enterprise technology platform focused on managing patients prescribed specialty and high cost medications, announces the appointment of Richard Prest to Executive Vice President, Data Solutions. In this role, Prest is responsible for leading further development of ARx's data solutions across the company's proprietary platform to better utilize data in order to take appropriate actions that lead to improved outcomes.



"We are excited to have Richard Prest join the ARx team. He will be working closely with Chief Technology Officer Neil Garnichaud and I to continue building upon our innovative and actionable data solutions with a particular focus on our eInformatix product," said Jeffrey Spafford, president and chief executive officer. "Providing our clients and other stakeholders with the actions they need to take in real-time is essential to not only our growth, but also the advancement of the industry."

Over the last 16 years, Prest has acquired a deep knowledge of the U.S. prescription drug market and combines this with 10 years of software start-up experience in Silicon Valley. In his most recent role with Blue Fin Group, he was responsible for leading nearly 200 commercial projects with more than 75 clients.

"I'm truly excited to join AssistRx. From our first conversation, I realized Jeff and I share a vision for the potential of data to personalize the patient journey leading to better outcomes for patients, pharma and stakeholders," said Prest. "I can't wait to start working with the team and realizing this vision."

Driven by a passion to improve patient-centric care for all healthcare stakeholders, ARx leverages its configurable, cutting-edge technology solutions and its best-in-class Patient Solutions team to streamline the processes of prescribing and communicating throughout the specialty medication journey. As part of our product suite, ARx's eInformatix solution transforms data into proactive intelligence and empowers stakeholders to make fact-based decisions through data aggregation, data visualization and directive analytics.

"The market is quickly evolving, as the government and payers are driving value-based contracting and other initiatives that require innovative technology and real-time data," said Edward Hensley, co-founder and chief commercial officer. "We are proud to be a leader in this evolution and are excited to see the results of Richard's efforts."

For more information about the company, visit www.assistrx.com .

About AssistRx

AssistRx's mission is to connect the patient-centric healthcare team through integrated technology solutions. The AssistRx Platform is a HIPAA compliant, secure, cloud-based platform that allows for the configuration of patient access workflows. Through its flagship product, iAssist, acceleration services are tailored to the business and therapy needs of specific brands, and significantly impact the prescribers and patients' experience in accessing those brands. Knowing technology will only effectively support a portion of the patient journey, AssistRx combines our cutting-edge technology platform with human expertise to support prescribers and patients throughout the prescription journey. Our best-in-class, tech-enabled Patient Solutions team offers quality, cost effective solutions individualized to meet life sciences companies' needs. For additional information, visit www.assistrx.com .

Media Contact: AssistRx Communications (407) 641-3028