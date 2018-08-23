Karmanos Cancer Institute presents 25th Annual Partners Night Friday, Sept. 21, at historic Michigan Building Theatre

Honoring Jack D. Sobel, M.D.; Celebrating Partners silver anniversary of supporting Karmanos' cutting-edge cancer research

Jack D. Sobel, M.D., dean of Wayne State University School of Medicine, will be honored at Karmanos Cancer Institute's 25th annual Partners Event, which will be held Friday, Sept. 21, at Detroit's Michigan Building Theatre. Dr. Sobel is being recognized for his outstanding career as a medical leader, clinician and educator, and for his many contributions to the field of medicine. Partners Events have raised awareness and more than $16 million dollars to support cancer research at Karmanos.





DETROIT, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Sept. 21, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute will celebrate its 25th annual Partners Event with an exciting evening at one of Detroit's most historic and unique venues – the Michigan Building Theatre. This year's honoree is Jack D. Sobel, M.D., dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine. Dr. Sobel is being recognized for his outstanding career as a medical leader, clinician and educator, and for his many contributions to the field of medicine. Karmanos is grateful for its longtime partnership with Wayne State University, spanning more than seven decades. This special collaboration continues to advance basic science and train future clinicians and scientists in the field of oncology.



This silver anniversary also celebrates the accomplishments of the Partners Committee, a group of young professionals who have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and philanthropic dollars to support the cancer research program at Karmanos through The Partners Events. Since its inception, The Partners Events have raised more than $16 million, benefitting cancer patients here in Michigan and across the globe. This year's Partners event will continue that tradition.

Partners Executive Co-Chairs, Matt Melchoir and Hilary Notaro, along with their committee, have an exciting Partners Night planned. The high-end carnival themed gala will have a cosmopolitan twist, with the intriguing Michigan Building Theatre as the backdrop. The evening will include a strolling cocktail reception and dinner; silent auction; raffle; live entertainment; fun, interactive experiences; and much more.

WHAT: Karmanos Cancer Institute's 25th Annual Partners Night

WHEN: Friday, September 21

7 p.m. – midnight

WHERE: Michigan Building Theatre

220 Bagley, Ave., in Detroit

COST: $175 per person; $95 for guests age 21 – 30. Valet parking included.



Pre-registration is required. To secure reservations or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 313-756-8106, email kearneym@karmanos.org or visit www.karmanos.org/partners.

ATTIRE: Evening Chic

2018 Partners Sponsors to date: Corporate Sponsor, Danialle and Peter Karmanos, Jr.; Platinum Sponsor, Kenwal Steel Corporation; Gold Sponsor, Magna; Silver Sponsor, Comerica; Bronze Sponsors, Jay A. Fishman, Ltd., and J.P. Morgan; and Media Sponsors, HOUR Detroit and DBusiness Magazines.

2018 Partners Committee : Executive Co-Chairs are Matt Melchoir and Hilary Notaro. Committee Members include: Tom Alongi, Sunny Connolly, Jason Geisz, Niki Johnson, Jimmy Saros, Kelley Saros, Mahdi Shafari and Jake Simon.



How Partners Started

Karmanos Cancer Institute long-time supporters Anna and Harry Korman had the vision to begin Partners in memory of their late daughter Suzanne who died of cancer at the age of 36. The Kormans established the committee as a way to engage young people in raising money for cancer research, knowing that research would lead to advancements in treatment options and early detection methods.

The Kormans' daughter and son-in-law, Eunice and Milton Ring, and other family members, continue the Kormans' legacy along with the Partners Committee, which this year marks the 25th year of hosting the Partners Events. The Partners are united in the fight against cancer and are dedicated to solely raising funds for research at Karmanos Cancer Institute, which is part of McLaren Health Care, through the annual signature fundraisers known as The Partners Events.

For more information on ways to support Karmanos through sponsorships or other fundraising opportunities, or to be part of the Partners Committee, call 313-576-8106, email kearneym@karmanos.org or visit www.karmanos.org/partners.

About the Partners

The Partners are a group of hardworking, "hands-on" volunteers who pool their ideas and resources and join together for the sole purpose of raising funds for the Karmanos Cancer Institute. Many of these dedicated volunteers are motivated by their own personal struggles or those of loved ones battling this disease. The Partners are dedicated to making sure that other families who are faced with this illness always have a place to turn where they will receive the ultimate in patient care, education and treatment. For more information, go to http://www.karmanos.org/partners.

This marks the 25th year that the Partners Committee has given their time, talent and resources to raise awareness and engage the community to help support Karmanos Cancer Institute through the Partners Events. Since the committee began, the Partners Events have raised more than $16 million to help advance cancer research.



About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 14 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT: Patricia Ellis, 313-576-8629 or ellisp@karmanos.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c74da43-0f07-47dd-96d2-0458d48aa09c