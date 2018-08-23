IMV Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV, TSX:IMV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology corporation, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Frederic Ors and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Labbé will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, which takes place September 5 – 6, 2018, in New York, NY.



IMV's presentation details include:

Date : Thursday, September 6, 2018

: Thursday, September 6, 2018 Time : 12:05 – 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:05 – 12:30 p.m. ET Location: The Library (Second Floor), The St. Regis Hotel

There will be a live webcast of IMV's presentation accessible via the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/imv/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of IMV's website: www.imv-inc.com.

About IMV

IMV Inc., formerly Immunovaccine Inc., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Company's proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMV's lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Incyte and Merck. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.

Contacts for IMV:

MEDIA

Mike Beyer, Sam Brown Inc.

T: (312) 961-2502 E: mikebeyer@sambrown.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Pierre Labbé, Chief Financial Officer

T: (902) 492-1819 E: info@imv-inc.com

Patti Bank, Managing Director, Westwicke Partners

O: (415) 513-1284

T: (415) 515-4572 E: patti.bank@westwicke.com