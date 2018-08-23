StatPro Invests in Canadian Operations with New Appointments and Divisional Structure

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StatPro Group (SOG.L), a leading provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry is delighted to announce two new senior positions and a new divisional structure to bring greater focus to its Canadian operations and clients.

In alignment with the Groups strategic objectives, with a formal go-live date of January 1st 2019, StatPro will begin to operate across three divisions, StatPro Revolution, Source: StatPro, and StatPro Infovest. The Revolution division will focus on our cloud-based performance and risk analytics platform. Source: StatPro will focus on our market data and index services, and Infovest will focus on investment data management solutions.

Source: StatPro operates globally from our Montreal, Milan and London offices and is a well-established part of StatPro already. By dedicating a division to our data services, we will bring renewed commitment and focus to this essential part of our business. To fully support this initiative, Gordon Bloor has joined as CEO for Source: StatPro. Gordon joins StatPro with a wealth of expertise and an extensive background in market data business development.

In addition to Gordon, StatPro has also appointed Nico Coetzee as Director of StatPro Canada Inc., who will be responsible for driving StatPro's growth strategies across all divisions for Canada, a region that StatPro has designated as essential to its growth plans going forward. Nico, who is based in Toronto, has almost two decades of experience working for asset managers, fund administration and private wealth firms.

StatPro is excited to announce these changes and looks forward to working with all our Canadian clients to better understand the business objectives and challenges, and how our innovative solutions, services and expertise can add value. StatPro will be hosting specific client events in October to expand on this news and to further introduce Gordon and Nico.





