SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Appoints Wilson Tsui, to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE:EASY) (Frankfurt:39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") a late stage Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") applicant, today announces the appointment of Wilson Tsui to its board of advisors. Tsui's appointment marks the third for the Company this year, following the appointment of Advisory Board member and now President, Brian Peery, and Dr. Matthew Brolich, PhD, who was appointed to the board earlier this month.

"With cannabis legalisation on the horizon, Wilson's appointment marks a clear shift for us at SpeakEasy Cannabis Club," says Marc Geen, Founder and CEO of the Company. "SpeakEasy will be a producer of the highest quality Canadian cannabis. Our ongoing dedication to quality and the preservation of premium cannabis standards paired with Wilson's expertise in the areas of regulatory compliance, strategic forecasting, and day-to-day operations will assist us in rapidly scaling our production to meet the anticipated demand for premium quality products in the legalized recreational ecosystem."

SpeakEasy will not only be a producer of the highest quality Canadian cannabis but will also represent a community of some of the best cannabis growers and geneticists in the country through its Growers Collective.

Tsui holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of British Columbia and currently serves on the Drug Administration Committee at the College of Pharmacist of British Columbia. Prior to this, Tsui was the Operations Manager at Medical Pharmacy Group Limited and also spent 13 years in retail pharmacy at Shoppers Drug Mart where he served as Pharmacist, Pharmacy manager, and Owner-Associate. Tsui now serves as the Pharmacy District Manager in British Columbia for Sobeys National Pharmacy Group.

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE:EASY)

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club is a late stage Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") applicant that is leveraging three generations of farming experience and the largest land package of LP in Canada to produce the highest quality, small batch premium cannabis products. Set on 290 acres of the best agricultural land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, the 10,000 square foot optimized, indoor facility allows for the growth, production, and cultivation of premium small batch cannabis. SpeakEasy now represents a collective of the top cannabis growers in Canada, who have spent their lives perfecting the production of premium products.

Construction has commenced on an 80,000 square foot expansion facility, which will include growing, extraction and genetics labs. Completion for the expansion is projected for fall/winter 2018.

