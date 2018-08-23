Bob Schweitzer Joins Envision Solar International as Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (OTCQB:EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company") the leading renewable energy, media, branding and EV charging product company, announced today the appointment of Bob Schweitzer as an independent member of its board of directors.



Mr. Schweitzer has served as a director and executive in business and financial organizations for the past 44 years. He has held board positions with five public and four private companies. He is currently the Chairman of the Board at PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS) where he also serves as compensation committee chair and on the audit, nominating and investment committees. He is the lead independent board member and audit and compensation committee chair for Blink Charging Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNK) and the lead independent board member and audit committee chair for OmniComm Systems (OTCQX:OMCM).

Mr. Schweitzer has held senior executive positions at Shay Investment Services, Equinox Bank, Union Planters Bank, Bank of America, Coopers and Lybrand, First National Bank of Chicago and Wachovia Corporation.

Mr. Schweitzer is a retired US Navy Captain, who held six command assignments and was the FEMA representative for Florida. Previously he was a lieutenant and nuclear plant lead engineer/instructor on the nuclear-powered submarine, USS Lafayette.

Since 2012, Mr. Schweitzer formed and currently serves as CEO of RCS Mediation & Consulting Services. In this capacity, he serves as a certified circuit civil mediator for the Florida Supreme Court as well as a certified FINRA arbitrator, a certified Appellate Court mediator and a mediator for the Office of Financial Regulation for Florida. He is also on the roster of the American Arbitration Association.

"Envision is growing rapidly in sectors which I believe to be important and full of opportunity," stated Robert Schweitzer. "I'm very impressed by the solutions they bring to the nascent EV charging and energy security spaces, and I can see real potential in the recurring revenue media business. I'm looking forward to helping the company grow in the financial markets as well as its core target industries."

"Bob Schweitzer is a world class public company board member and an excellent complemental addition to our board of directors," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "His deep financial and banking experience coupled with an unparalleled understanding of the electric vehicle charging space are unique. Add his public company experience, FINRA and mediation capabilities and we have someone who is tailor made to assist in our continued growth. He, Peter, Tony and I have an excellent rapport and, on a personal note, our shared experience of having gone to sea as young men ought to help us navigate through any troubled waters we meet."

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com, call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This, Envision Solar International, Inc., Press Release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this report other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size, and demand, prospective business contracts, customer orders, trends or operating results also constitute forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forwarding-looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business and industry risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our operating results, financial condition, and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, unavailability of capital or financing for our prospective customers to purchase products and services from us, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for solar energy, a lack of profitability, a decline in our stock price, and other risks. We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans. Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.

Contact:

Lucia Asbury

Envision Solar International, Inc.

(858) 799-4583

gosolar@envisionsolar.com



