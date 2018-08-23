Rowell, Inc Officially Becomes RealManage

Elgin, Illinois, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, which specializes in homeowner association and condominium management services, announced today the official rebranding of Rowell, Inc. to RealManage. Rowell became part of the RealManage family in the summer of 2017 and has since transitioned to the company's management platform.



"We have happily discovered that the RealManage team is as amazing as we anticipated and the software platform is so robust, providing the board with as many details as they want or need, whenever they want or need it", states Kara Cermak, Rowell President. "We are so excited about the talent that we have, the technology we now have, and the talent that we're attracting to the Illinois market."



Rowell has been managing condo and homeowners association since 1973 and has been committed to providing superior service. Their mission was to improve the quality of life at your home by treating you well, listening, and following up to ensure completion of requests and honoring their word. Now that Rowell is part of the RealManage family, it will allow them to continue this tradition and provide a vast support system to enhance the level of community management received. RealManage strives to provide its clients with the best in staff, technology, innovative solutions, and transparency. The company prides themselves on their values of integrity, respect, selflessness, personal relationships and always seeking to improve.



"RealManage is honored to be part of the Rowell legacy. The Elgin team has embraced this transition and has brought added value to the entire organization", states RealManage Illinois Division President, Daneen Reinke. "We are proud of the communities in which we manage. The Illinois team consists of a combined two hundred years of experience in community management leadership and we take pride in being a company focused on growth while we continually looking towards delivering the best service possible."



About RealManage:



The RealManage operating history goes back more than 25 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations. The brand and vision was initially conceived in 2002 and launched in 2004 with our initial acquisition of a highly successful property management company in Austin, Texas. Since then RealManage has grown rapidly through other acquisitions and branch openings across the country to rank as one of the top eight HOA management companies in the nation. The company has maintained a sharp focus on creating a unique advantage with significant investments in its world-class, proprietary software and best-practices service platform that has enabled the company to grow rapidly since its founding into one of the top management companies in the U.S.



Connect With Us:



Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Amanda Causey RealManage info@realmanage.com