Block One Capital Partners with Shopin to Lead Sponsor World Blockchain Forum London 2018

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK, OTCQB:BKPPF) (the "Company" or "Block One"), an investment company focused on early stage and high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector, provides the following corporate update.



Block One is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Shopin as lead sponsor for the World Blockchain Forum London 2018. "We are excited to be a part of World Blockchain Forum London 2018. We look forward to Shopin showcasing its progress and evaluating new opportunities," said Block One CEO, Mr. Sothi Thillairajah. Block One is an early stage investor in Shopin, having participated the private presale portion of Shopin's Token, Generation Event, which concluded in January.

Shopin CEO, Mr. Eran Eyal is presenting at World Blockchain Forum London 2018 on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at about 11:00 a.m. (local time), where he will discuss Shopin's focus of reinvigorating the retail economy by streamlining the total shopping experience through blockchain technology, specifically, storing value, purchase, and profile data, and scaling to facilitate Visa™-level transactions per second with total GDPR-compliance that empower retailers on the open web to provide a decentralized Amazon-like experience with recommendations powered by A.I.

"Block One is a visionary organization in the blockchain investment arena. They were early in appreciating the transformational potential of the Shopin platform and we greatly appreciate having Block One as a strategic advisory partner as Shopin moves forward in its development," said Mr. Eyal.

About World Blockchain Forum London 2018

Blockchain leaders, economic pioneers and enterprising investors from around the world meet to discuss the future of this financial world at one of the biggest blockchain industry influencer events.

World Blockchain Forum events are generally considered the lynchpin between industry and enterprise in the blockchain space which help shape the future of blockchain. The forum provides participants the opportunity to hear from world-class experts as they share their insights into the perils, pitfalls and promise of blockchain as it continues to emerge onto the wider global stage. This year, the form focuses on the future of initial coin offerings (ICOs) and delves deeper into the emergence of security token offerings (STOs).

About Shopin

Shopin was the Winner of Best ICO at the North American Bitcoin Conference, and Best ICO at the CoinAgenda Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency investing conference and of Bitcoinference.

Shopin, a private company, is considered a pioneer in creating a blockchain solution that is working with global retailers to help their consumers own their own data. Shopin works with retailers to create a secure profile to help enable shoppers to build and own their complete product preference and purchase data profile. Shopin unites retailers and their customers through personalized data intelligence for an unprecedented shopping experience within the participating retailers' own sites, apps and stores and is expanding to publishing. Shopin's goal is to create a more sustainable retail economy where retailers become stronger by working together with shoppers who get the most personalized experience and deals in every online and offline experience. Shoppers are rewarded by retailers through Shopin cryptocurrency based on the value of their data and for receiving ads, consuming and sharing content, engagement, and referring friends where they can spend the cryptocurrency along with FIAT (cash, credit cards) with the participating retailers.

About Block One Capital Inc.

Block One Capital Inc. is an investment company focused on early stage and high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector. Block One Capital Inc. is a listed investment issuer TSX-V: BLOK. Block One Capital seeks to invest in early stage blockchain technologies at attractive valuations. Block One Capital seeks to access attractive pre-token issuance Blockchain equity investments for its investors. Block One Capital seeks to acquire a significant minority stake when possible. Utilizing our accomplished management, director, and advisory team, Block One Capital seeks to provide investors with a diversified basket of blockchain exposure.

For more information on Block One please visit the Company's website at: www.blockonecap.com .

"Sothi Thillairajah"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the prospects of developing a formal agreement with a leading provider of risk management software and a residential whole loan exchange; the prospects of developing formal arrangements with additional housing GSEs, including those involved in the US residential mortgage market, and a European headquartered international financial management company; and Shopin's business plans and ability to expand awareness of its business. Although Block One believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general economic, market or business conditions, including the general acceptability of blockchain, risks associated with regulatory changes, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks and receipt of necessary TSX Venture Exchange approvals. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.