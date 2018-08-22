Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Bemis, SUPERVALU, and Dun & Bradstreet on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Bemis Company, Inc., SUPERVALU Inc., and The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)

Buyer: Amcor Limited

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 6, 2018 and valued at approximately $6.8 billion, Bemis stockholders will receive 5.1 shares of Amcor common stock for each share of Bemis common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Bemis' board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Amcor.

To learn more about the Bemis investigation go to: http://bespc.com/bemis/ .

SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU)

Buyer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2018 and valued at approximately $2.9 billion, SUPERVALU stockholders will receive $32.50 for each share of their SUPERVALU common stock. Our investigation concerns whether SUPERVALU's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc.

To learn more about the SUPERVALU investigation go to: https://bespc.com/svu/.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB)

Buyer: Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 10, 2018 and valued at approximately $6.9 billion, Dun & Bradstreet stockholders will receive $145.00 in cash for each share of their Dun & Bradstreet common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Dun & Bradstreet's board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Cannae Holdings, Inc.

To learn more about the Dun & Bradstreet investigation go to: https://bespc.com/dnb/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com