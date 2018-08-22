BlueLinx to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th & 30th in Chicago

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, today announced that Mitch Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan O'Farrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. BlueLinx's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com . An archived recording of the presentation will also be available for thirty days following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.BlueLinxCo.com .



About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,500 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

