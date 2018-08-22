Omaha, NE, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Immanuel Communities Announces Collaboration with Visiting Nurse Association

OMAHA, NEBRASKA : July 22, 2018 • Immanuel, Nebraska's leader in senior living, is pleased to share an exciting long-term Strategic Home Health and Hospice collaboration with Visiting Nurse Association (VNA).

VNA was chosen to become the Immanuel home health care agency collaborator to complement the current services offered in its Omaha communities. This collaboration recognizes the value that home health has in supporting the safety, security, and dignity of seniors who want to remain active and stay engaged in their health and wellness. VNA will be providing its full scope of home health services to Immanuel residents, including wellness programming, telehealth, non-clinical home care, home health, hospice and infusion services. Across the Omaha metro area, Immanuel serves over 1,000 residents and participants on seven campuses city-wide, as well as others in Lincoln and Des Moines.

"Providing an extraordinary resident experience remains at the forefront within Immanuel. While Immanuel and VNA are separate organizations they are strategically aligned and share common values that center on prioritizing the lives of those we serve," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel's president and CEO. "The collaboration of two strong, community-focused organizations will result in an enhanced and integrated resident experience. Our shared mission and commitment to the highest possible quality of service makes this collaboration ideal. I am pleased to work with VNA to better serve seniors in Nebraska."

According to the census figures, the Omaha, Nebraska senior population grew 37 percent in just 10 years, from 62,000 in 2006 to nearly 85,000 in 2016, and it shows no signs of slowing down. As the population ages, many choose Immanuel Communities for its exceptional amenities and services. The Immanuel and VNA collaboration provides better integration of additional health care services should a resident's needs change.

"VNA is pleased to strategically collaborate with Immanuel," said James Summerfelt, president and CEO of VNA. "VNA has been working closely with Immanuel, with those who reside in its communities, and with those who live at home and are supported by Immanuel's PACE program. The opportunity to expand and deepen these relationships is really exciting."

About Immanuel

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Communities, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel's brands: Immanuel Communities owns and operates 11 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on seven campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission. Learn more at www.Immanuel.com.

About Visiting Nurse Association

After more than a century, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) continues to provide valued expertise, comforting perspective, innovative leadership and industry-leading solutions around the health issues of the day in the communities we serve. Our team of more than 400 compassionate healthcare professionals is dedicated to shaping tomorrow's care, today, by providing the highest quality care to individuals at home and across the community – no matter their age, station in life or available resources. To learn more about VNA's unique commitment to fostering a healthy, thriving community, and the services available to meet each client's ever-changing needs, visit vnatoday.org or call 402-342-5566.



