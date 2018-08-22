Exterran Corporation Appoints Girish K. Saligram as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) ("Exterran" or the "Company") announced today it has appointed Girish K. Saligram as Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Saligram joined Exterran in August 2016, as Senior Vice President of Global Services of Exterran Corporation. During his tenure, Exterran has made significant progress in developing its commercial focus and regional growth strategies.

Exterran President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Way commented, "Girish has been a driving force behind our Contract Operations and AMS businesses and in formulating our regional growth strategies. His contributions as a leader of the Company, as well as his high standards for operational excellence, will continue to drive continued success for Exterran."

Before joining Exterran, Saligram spent 20 years with GE in various functional and commercial positions, globally, across the healthcare and oil and gas sectors.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a market leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 30 countries.

