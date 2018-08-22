AMERISAFE to Present at KBW 2018 Insurance Conference

DERIDDER, La., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) a specialty provider of hazardous workers' compensation insurance, today announced that G. Janelle Frost, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Neal A. Fuller, Chief Financial Officer, will present at KBW's 2018 Insurance Conference. The event will be held on September 5, 2018 at the Crown Plaza Times Square in New York, New York.



AMERISAFE's presentation will be webcast live at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time. To listen to the audio webcast and view accompanying presentation materials, visit the Investor Relations section of the AMERISAFE website at www.amerisafe.com. A replay will be archived on the website shortly after the presentation.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

