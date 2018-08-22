SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Those Who Acquired Shares of Colony NorthStar, Inc. n/k/a Colony Capital, Inc. as a Result of the January 2017 Mergers

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All former shareholders of Colony Capital, Inc. ("Colony Capital"), NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. ("NSAM"), and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. ("NRF") who acquired Colony NorthStar, Inc. common stock pursuant or traceable to the Form S-4 Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the January 2017 mergers of the companies.

On January 10, 2017, CC, NSAM, and NRF merged through an all-stock exchange into Colony NorthStar, Inc. Pursuant to the mergers, Colony NorthStar, Inc. issued approximately 649 million shares of common stock to former shareholders of Colony Capital, NSAM, and NRF.

According to a complaint, the Registration Statement issued in connection with the mergers contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted material facts in violation of the federal securities laws. When the truth of the misrepresentations and omissions was revealed, Colony NorthStar, Inc.'s stock price declined significantly, damaging investors. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/colony-capital-inc-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com