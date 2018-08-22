Transocean Ltd. to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) announced today that Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York at 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in listen-only mode and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at: www.deepwater.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 43 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 24 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, two deepwater floaters and five midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company has a one-third interest. The company also operates one high-specification jackup that was under a drilling contract when the rig was sold, and the company will continue to operate the jackup until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

