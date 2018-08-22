Profire Energy, Inc. to Participate in Series of Near-Term Investor Conferences

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. ( PFIE ), a technology company (the "Company") which creates, installs and services burner and chemical management solutions in the oil and gas industry, announced today that a the company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter and early portion of the fourth quarter of 2018:



Three Part Advisors – 2018 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Chicago, IL

August 29-30, 2018



Chicago, IL August 29-30, 2018 Lake Street Capital Markets – 2018 Best Ideas Growth (Big) Conference

New York, NY

September 13, 2018

MicroCapClub Leadership Summit

Chicago, IL

September 28, 2018

The MicroCap Conference

New York, NY

October 1-2, 2018

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management and chemical injection systems are increasingly becoming part of their solution. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company's attendance at the listed conferences. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Profire Energy, Inc.

Ryan Oviatt, CFO

(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser, Partner

214-872-2710