Kobrand Corporation Announces Seventh Annual Tour d'Italia
PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobrand Corporation, a leading wine and spirits importer of a distinguished portfolio of hand-selected brands from around the world, will host the seventh annual "Kobrand Tour d'Italia." The four-city tour presents the world's most iconic Italian wine brands and principals. Trade and consumer tastings held in each city will explore the elite Italian wine portfolio.
Kobrand's Tour d'Italia begins in Boston, MA on Monday, September 24, travels throughout the Northeast and concludes in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday, September 27. The collection offers wines from renowned Italian wine producing regions: Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Piedmont in the North, the central regions of Tuscany and Umbria and the islands of Sicily and Sardinia. Kobrand invites guests to meet with the winery principals to enjoy the exceptional terroir-driven wines that demonstrate the depth and breadth of Italy.
"In our seventh year, we are proud to once again take these exceptional brands with a remarkable cast of winery principals on the road," said Kobrand President and CEO Robert T. DeRoose. "This year, we focus on the Northeast region of the U.S., where we look forward to showcasing Kobrand's entire iconic Italian portfolio. This portfolio embodies century's old commitment to quality, and it is a true privilege to taste these iconic wines and meet these principals and winemakers."
The following Kobrand Italian principals will present their portfolios:
- Giovanna Moretti: Tenuta Sette Ponti, Feudo Maccari
- Emilia Nardi: Tenute Silvio Nardi
- Giovanni Folonari: Tenuta di Nozzole, Tenute del Cabreo, Tenuta Campo al Mare, Tenuta La Fuga, Tenuta TorCalvano
- Giacomo Boscaini: Masi Agricola
- Alberto Chiarlo: Michele Chiarlo
- Alberto Medici: Medici Ermete
- Roberto Pighin: Fernando Pighin & Figli
Other brands shown during the tastings are Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta di Biserno, Tenuta di Salviano and Agricola Punica. Tour destinations include Boston, New York City, Belleville, NJ and Atlantic City, NJ.
For more information, visit Kobrand's event page, http://www.kobrandwineandspirits.com/events, the tour's Icons of Italian Wine Facebook page or follow on Twitter @ItalyWineIcons and #TourdItalia2018.
Monday, Sept 24th, Boston, MA
2:00 – 5:00pm
Tuscan Kitchen
64 Seaport Boulevard
Boston, MA 02210
Tuesday, Sept. 25th, New York City, NY
2:00 – 5:00pm
The Metropolitan Pavilion
125 W 18th Street, 4th Floor
New York, NY 10011
Wednesday, Sept. 26th, Belleville, NJ
2:00 – 5:00pm
Nanina's in the Park
540 Mill Street
Belleville, NJ 07109
Thursday, Sept. 27th, Atlantic City, NJ
1:30 – 4:30pm
Atlantic City Country Club
900 Shore Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
About Kobrand Corporation
Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for almost 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines, spirits and sakes from key regions around the world, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, and New Zealand. For more information, about Kobrand and our portfolio visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com.
