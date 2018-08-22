Kobrand Corporation Announces Seventh Annual Tour d'Italia

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobrand Corporation, a leading wine and spirits importer of a distinguished portfolio of hand-selected brands from around the world, will host the seventh annual "Kobrand Tour d'Italia." The four-city tour presents the world's most iconic Italian wine brands and principals. Trade and consumer tastings held in each city will explore the elite Italian wine portfolio.



Kobrand's Tour d'Italia begins in Boston, MA on Monday, September 24, travels throughout the Northeast and concludes in Atlantic City, NJ on Thursday, September 27. The collection offers wines from renowned Italian wine producing regions: Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Piedmont in the North, the central regions of Tuscany and Umbria and the islands of Sicily and Sardinia. Kobrand invites guests to meet with the winery principals to enjoy the exceptional terroir-driven wines that demonstrate the depth and breadth of Italy.

"In our seventh year, we are proud to once again take these exceptional brands with a remarkable cast of winery principals on the road," said Kobrand President and CEO Robert T. DeRoose. "This year, we focus on the Northeast region of the U.S., where we look forward to showcasing Kobrand's entire iconic Italian portfolio. This portfolio embodies century's old commitment to quality, and it is a true privilege to taste these iconic wines and meet these principals and winemakers."

The following Kobrand Italian principals will present their portfolios:

Giovanna Moretti : Tenuta Sette Ponti, Feudo Maccari

: Tenuta Sette Ponti, Feudo Maccari Emilia Nardi : Tenute Silvio Nardi

: Tenute Silvio Nardi Giovanni Folonari : Tenuta di Nozzole, Tenute del Cabreo, Tenuta Campo al Mare, Tenuta La Fuga, Tenuta TorCalvano

: Tenuta di Nozzole, Tenute del Cabreo, Tenuta Campo al Mare, Tenuta La Fuga, Tenuta TorCalvano Giacomo Boscaini : Masi Agricola

: Masi Agricola Alberto Chiarlo : Michele Chiarlo

: Michele Chiarlo Alberto Medici: Medici Ermete

Medici Ermete Roberto Pighin: Fernando Pighin & Figli

Other brands shown during the tastings are Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta di Biserno, Tenuta di Salviano and Agricola Punica. Tour destinations include Boston, New York City, Belleville, NJ and Atlantic City, NJ.

For more information, visit Kobrand's event page, http://www.kobrandwineandspirits.com/events, the tour's Icons of Italian Wine Facebook page or follow on Twitter @ItalyWineIcons and #TourdItalia2018.

SPACE IS LIMITED

Please RSVP below



Monday, Sept 24th, Boston, MA

2:00 – 5:00pm

Tuscan Kitchen

64 Seaport Boulevard

Boston, MA 02210

Click to RSVP

Tuesday, Sept. 25th, New York City, NY

2:00 – 5:00pm

The Metropolitan Pavilion

125 W 18th Street, 4th Floor

New York, NY 10011

Click to RSVP

Wednesday, Sept. 26th, Belleville, NJ

2:00 – 5:00pm

Nanina's in the Park

540 Mill Street

Belleville, NJ 07109

Click to RSVP

Thursday, Sept. 27th, Atlantic City, NJ

1:30 – 4:30pm

Atlantic City Country Club

900 Shore Road

Northfield, NJ 08225

Click to RSVP

About Kobrand Corporation

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for almost 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines, spirits and sakes from key regions around the world, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, and New Zealand. For more information, about Kobrand and our portfolio visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com.

Media Contact: Jennica Ossi

jossi@kobrand.com

914-253-7755

