Old Line Bank Fortifies Leadership Team with Three Senior Level Appointments and Adds New Commercial Lender

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Line Bank, Maryland's third largest independent commercial bank, today announced the strengthening of its team through strategic senior level appointments of three team members: Kellie Hanson to Senior Vice President and Information Security Officer, and Cindy Walsh and Mike Consalvo to Senior Regional Vice President. With over 350 employees and more than 40 offices throughout the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area, Ms. Hanson, Ms. Walsh and Mr. Consalvo have been instrumental in the growth and evolution of Old Line Bank. The bank also welcomed new team member, Brenda Suchter, as Vice President of Commercial Lending.



James W. Cornelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Line Bank noted, "Kellie, Cindy and Mike have been great assets to Old Line Bank and have demonstrated their ability to excel time and time again with every challenge placed before them. Brenda is a long time veteran in banking and brings her knowledge in commercial and industrial loans to the bank. We couldn't be happier to have her join our team."

Kellie Hanson joined Old Line Bank in June 2015 as AVP, Project Management initially focusing on reviewing and reshaping Old Line Bank's Project Management program. In late 2016, Ms. Hanson was given the additional responsibility of vendor management, applying the same discipline she had used for project management. Due to her accomplishments in these critical areas and the high marks the Bank has seen in regulatory examinations, Kellie Hanson was promoted in 2017 to Vice President of the Project Management Organization.

Cindy Walsh joined the Bank in 2007 as Branch Manager of the Bank's Bowie branch at their main office. Cindy Walsh is a well-established banker, starting her career in 1981 with Washington Federal and moving through their merger with Farmers Bank and continuing on later in 2003 with BB&T. Ms. Walsh became Regional Vice President in 2011 and continues to manage sales and operations of the Bowie office as well as other offices in her geographic region.

Mike Consalvo came to Old Line Bank in 2009 as a Business Development Officer with a lending focus in Greenbelt, MD. Mike Consalvo began his banking career with First Fidelity Bank in 1987 and has overseen other regional teams with Riggs Bank before moving to Suburban Bank which was later acquired by The Columbia Bank. Mr. Consalvo was promoted to Regional Vice President in 2011 and has since then managed sales and operations of the Greenbelt branch and several other branches throughout his region.

Brenda Suchter joins the Bank after a 30-year career in commercial lending with First Virginia Banks and continuing with BB&T after their merger. She will leverage her knowledge and industry reputation to further expand the Old Line Bank Commercial Lending portfolio in commercial and industrial loans. Ms. Suchter is a Maryland native and will be setting her focus in the Prince George's County market.

About Old Line Bank

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. Old Line Bank has more than 35 branches located in its primary market area of suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

