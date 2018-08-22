The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COOL, FIZZ, GOGO, ACAD and TSLA

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 to June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the true nature of (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

Get additional information about the COOL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 to July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period National Beverage Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it "employs methods that no other company does in this area—VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita)." National Beverage asserted that it "utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible." Then on June 26, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them.

Get additional information about the FIZZ lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 to May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Gogo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GOGO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gogo-inc?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2016 to July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about ACADIA's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the ACAD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Class Period: August 7, 2018 to August 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Throughout the class period, Tesla, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk's statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company's Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TSLA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com