Shiloh Industries to Participate in the 2018 Midwest Ideas Investors Conference

VALLEY CITY, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An industry leader in lightweighting, Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) today announced that Ramzi Hermiz, president and chief executive officer, will participate in the 2018 Midwest Ideas Investors Conference at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:50 p.m. CT / 4:50 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast along with additional investor materials and company information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Shiloh's website at: https://shiloh.com/investors/investor-releases/



Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. The Company designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh's multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. The Company has over 4,200 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

