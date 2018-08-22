CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GLNCY, GLCNF and PDD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 - July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/glencore?wire=3

Allegations: Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (ii) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

To learn more about the GLNCY, GLCNF class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the PDD class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

