Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that it will be participating in two investor conferences being held in the next three weeks.

President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Kiefer will be available for 1/1s for the entirety of the day, Wednesday, August 29, at the Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference at the Grand Sheraton in Chicago, IL and attendees may schedule 1/1s through their Seaport Global representative or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Manitex.

Mr. Kiefer will also be available for 1/1s for the entirety of the day, Thursday, September 6, at the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN and attendees may schedule 1/1s through their Dougherty & Company representative or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Manitex.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom truck, truck and knuckle boom cranes. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, O&S, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

Company Contact

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Kiefer

President, Chief Operating Officer

(708) 237-2065

skiefer@manitex.com

Darrow Associates Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com