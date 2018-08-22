Revcontent Recognized with "Best Overall AdTech Solution" Award

Sarasota, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revcontent, one of the world's largest content recommendation networks, today announced that it was named the winner of the "Best Overall AdTech Solution" award by MarTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing technology industry today.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Best Overall AdTech Solution by MarTech Breakthrough," said CEO John Lemp. "This award is a true representation of the work that our team has put in to ensure that the publishers and advertisers who choose to work with Revcontent are getting a product and service that is head and shoulders above what they receive elsewhere in the industry."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"We know that engaging audiences with content is all about delivering the right content at the right time to the right audience, and Revcontent's content discovery platform is making it much easier and effective to do just that," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Just this year, Revcontent has taken massive strides to improve brand safety for partners by completely removing sexually explicit content and by working with the International Fact Checking Network to remove the financial incentive for fake news. This commitment to quality has not limited their innovation. Revcontent this year also helped to incubate Engage.IM, a publisher-hosted social platform that enables micro-communities to grow and communicate throughout the open web. Congratulations to CEO John Lemp and the entire Revcontent team on this well-deserved award."

Although Revcontent is much younger than other networks in the industry, the company has made a significant impact in empowering voices across the open web by delivering billions of personalized content recommendations each month across thousands of sites including brands like Newsweek, Forbes and USA Today Sports.

Revcontent attributes their success to the growth they deliver for their publishing partners. Publishers regularly see 2-3X higher RPMs with Revcontent than they do with other networks in the industry, and now the company is willing to guarantee those results.

Last week, the company announced a new program called AutomaticRev "Revenue you can depend on" to help publishers meet their revenue goals more consistently. The program offers a 50 percent guaranteed uplift in revenue for Revcontent's adfeed product compared to other content recommendation feeds.

"For any publishers or advertisers who have not worked with Revcontent before, or for any who haven't worked with us in a few years, I encourage you to reach out to us to test a campaign," Lemp said. "We are committed to helping you meet your goals, and we guarantee that you won't be disappointed with the results."





