Lakeshore Recycling Systems Names Aric Henschen Vice President, Operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today named Aric Henschen its Vice President of Operations, a newly created position designed to accommodate LRS' dramatic growth. Henschen began his 20-year waste industry career as a driver and worked his way up to his most recent position as Midwest Area Director of Operations for Republic Services, Inc.



LRS' new Vice President of Operations





"As LRS continues to expand its Midwest presence, it's critical we hire extremely qualified executives like Aric to lead and assist in growing our collection operations," said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley . "We welcome Aric to the team, and believe his impeccable background will support our operations team on the collections side of the business."

"The Vice President of Operations is a key role to ensure the right processes and procedures are implemented safely, accurately and efficiently," said LRS Executive Vice President of Collection Operations John Larsen. "I look forward to having Aric on the team and seeing how his experience and implementation ideas accelerate and improve our overall operations."

LRS continues to disrupt the waste and recycling industry in greater Chicago and more broadly throughout the Midwest, adding more than 50,000 new households to its service area in 2018 alone. Also this year, the company was awarded the 2018 Overall Safety Award by the Solid Waste Association of North America, recognizing LRS for its culture of safety and best practices.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately-held waste and recycling company in Illinois. LRS provides safe and innovative recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage options and comprehensive waste removal for more than 300,000 residences and businesses throughout greater Chicago and northern Illinois. LRS owns and operates 10 Midwest facilities, a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 820 committed full-time employees. The recipient of numerous industry and safety awards and commendations, including: the 2018 Overall Safety Award bestowed by the Solid Waste Association of North America; the 2017 Illinois Sustainability Award; Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, and a #35 ranking on Waste360's Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.4 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own or operate a landfill and is committed to a circular and scalable business model centered on environmentally sustainability. Learn more at www.LRSrecycles.com .

