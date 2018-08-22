EnWave Announces Hiring of Mr. Mike Pytlinski as NutraDried Food Company's New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that the Company has hired Mr. Mike Pytlinski to be the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of its wholly owned subsidiary, NutraDried Food Company, LLC ("NutraDried"), a U.S. based manufacturer of premium snack products.



Mr. Pytlinski has close to 30 years of experience in the U.S. food manufacturing and financial services industries. Most recently, Mr. Pytlinski was the Vice President of Marketing at Palermo's Pizza, where he tripled the branded business in his six-year tenure and launched Screamin' Sicilian – the first major craft frozen pizza brand and winner of many retail grocery innovation awards.

Prior to Palermo's, he held senior leadership roles at Kraft Foods, multiple educational products companies and practiced at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Pytlinski received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Northeastern University and a master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Mr. Pytlinski brings tremendous experience in building high-value consumer packaged goods brands in the U.S. marketplace. The combination of his depth in strategic leadership and track record of building award winning brands make him the ideal executive to lead NutraDried into its next phase of growth. Mr. Pytlinski will build on the recent strong performance of NutraDried as its new CEO, and will work to accelerate the sales growth of Moon Cheese® and to potentially introduce new products to the market.

About NutraDried Food Company

NutraDried Food Company, LLC, based in Ferndale, Washington State, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EnWave Corporation. NutraDried is leveraging EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") technology to produce innovative snack products that meet the evolving dietary preferences of consumers. NutraDried was the first company to produce all-natural crunchy cheese snacks using REVTM at commercial scale.

Operating primarily in the dairy vertical, NutraDried manufactures the clean label snack, Moon Cheese®. This 100% crunchy-cheese snack product is sold across the United States through over 25,000 retail stores. For more information on Moon Cheese®, please visit www.mooncheese.com .

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed REV™ technology – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials.

REV™ technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors including legal cannabis. EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with industry leaders in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over twenty royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up nine distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products. In addition to these licenses, EnWave has formed a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to develop, manufacture, market and sell all-natural cheese snack products in the United States under the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as the new dehydration standard in the food and biological material sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently has three commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour;



powderREV® which is used for the bulk dehydration of food cultures, probiotics and fine biochemicals such as enzymes below the freezing point, and



quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

An additional platform, freezeREV®, is being developed as a new method to stabilize and dehydrate biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and antibodies. More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

EnWave Corporation

Dr. Tim Durance

President & CEO

For further information:

John P.A. Budreski, Executive Chairman at +1 (416) 930-0914

E-mail: jbudreski@enwave.net

Brent Charleton, CFA , Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Deborah Honig, Corporate Development at + 1 (647) 203-8793

E-mail: dhonig@enwave.net



