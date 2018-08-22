InterRent Announces August 2018 Distributions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) ("InterRent") announced today that its distribution declared for the month of August 2018 is $0.0225 per Trust unit, equal to $0.27 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about September 17, 2018 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2018.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) provide Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii) expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

For further information about InterRent please contact:

Mike McGahan Brad Cutsey, CFA Curt Millar, CPA, CA Chief Executive Officer President Chief Financial Officer Tel: (613) 569-5699 Ext 244 Tel: (613) 569-5699 Ext 226 Tel: (613) 569-5699 Ext 233 Fax: (613) 569-5698 Fax: (613) 569-5698 Fax: (613) 569-5698 e-mail: mmcgahan@interrentreit.com e-mail: bcutsey@interrentreit.com e-mail: cmillar@interrentreit.com

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



